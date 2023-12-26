Shoppers search for deep Boxing Day discounts

The parking lot at the New Sudbury Shopping Centre was packed on Tuesday, and a similar sight could be found at most big box stores across Greater Sudbury.

This all reflected the hustle and bustle inside the mall and retail outlets as shoppers searched for good deals.

Malika Carriere was searching for Lululemon leggings and found exactly what she was looking for.

When asked how the deals were, she said

“They’re really good right now,” Carriere said when asked about the Boxing Day deals. “They’re amazing.”

Carriere wasn’t put off by the crowds given this was her first experience shopping on Boxing Day.

She wasn’t the only newbie maneuvering through Boxing Day madness. Angelo Marin just arrived in Canada five months ago from the Philippines.

“It’s my first winter and my first time Boxing Day shopping,” Marin said.

He purchased a new cellphone during his trip to the mall.

“One of my friends told me they are offering more discounts this Boxing Day,” Marin added.

Some stores were also accepting returns.

That’s why George and Maryanne Campeau came to the mall, but they also got a head start on purchasing birthday gifts for early next year.

“Our daughter is having a birthday on Jan. 7, so it’s a good time to pick up her birthday present,” George said.

BIRTHDAY SHOPPING

“And our grandson’s birthday is in early February so we got another present for him.”

“Everything is marked down for Boxing Day so we’re taking advantage of the prices right now,” he added.

Maryanne said the deals were “very, very good, excellent.”

If you’re not a fan of crowds or just had other plans today most retail stores will be continuing their Boxing Day sales for another week before everything starts to quiet down come January.