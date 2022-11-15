Shoppers warned to watch for fake Manitobah Mukluks sites
Manitobah Mukluks is warning customers to watch for fake websites selling their products.
"We're seeing a lot of scam sites that are popping up pretending to be Manitobah Mukluks," said Lor Brand, the marketing coordinator and artist relations with the store.
Brand said what they've seen is ads and websites try and trick customers into paying for what they think is Manitobah Mukluks products, and they are marked at a big discount.
"Those sites are taking our product images, our name, our logo, creating a website and selling our products at a very deep discount, taking people's money and never delivering any product because they're not associated with us."
The company says it only sells and advertises through Manitobah.ca and Manitobah.com websites, as well as some wholesalers.
It recommends you check the page you're on as well as its 'About Us' section and warns to be wary of any heavy discounts.
Winnipeg police told CTV News the financial crimes unit received one report Tuesday about a scam site, saying an item was posted on an online classified ad.
-
Top things to do in Regina during Grey Cup weekWhen Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
Nova Scotia notes importance of helping ex-military members move to skilled tradesA Nova Scotia legislature committee heard Tuesday about the importance of supporting military members who want to transition to a skilled trade upon leaving the service.
-
Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home priceCTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
-
-
Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in KitchenerA heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnessesThe Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reductionUsers of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
-
Timmins brings in specialist to help city achieve plan to end homelessnessSocial service officials in Timmins are working on a plan to end homelessness by 2025, which has included the hiring of a world- renowned consultant from Sault Ste. Marie.