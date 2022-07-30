Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest
Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.
Street performers, magicians, comedians and live entertainers and musicians came together with 200 vendors in Inglewood, at 9th Avenue S.E. between 11 and 14 Street.
“I just love Inglewood, it’s such a fun community. And what better way to showcase what we’re doing,” Melissa Brown, owner of the newly opened Suds & Sodas. She hopes to show visitors what her mobile bar can offer and secure some business in the future.
Kara Vitale, a creator at Siena Style, creates zero waste homeware. She said events like Sunfest are great for local vendors and artisans.
“I’ve met so many great people, lots of connections, lots of great customers, It’s just a great way to get out in the community, have exposure and show your products to the world,” Vitale said.
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Organizers of Sunfest estimate that around 30,000 visitors will pass through the event before it ends at 8 p.m. Saturday.
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior rosterPlayers from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Edmonton man turns to social media in search of liver donorAn Edmonton man has turned to social media hoping to find a live liver donor.
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.