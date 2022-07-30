Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest

Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.

Street performers, magicians, comedians and live entertainers and musicians came together with 200 vendors in Inglewood, at 9th Avenue S.E. between 11 and 14 Street.

“I just love Inglewood, it’s such a fun community. And what better way to showcase what we’re doing,” Melissa Brown, owner of the newly opened Suds & Sodas. She hopes to show visitors what her mobile bar can offer and secure some business in the future.

Kara Vitale, a creator at Siena Style, creates zero waste homeware. She said events like Sunfest are great for local vendors and artisans.

“I’ve met so many great people, lots of connections, lots of great customers, It’s just a great way to get out in the community, have exposure and show your products to the world,” Vitale said.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Organizers of Sunfest estimate that around 30,000 visitors will pass through the event before it ends at 8 p.m. Saturday.