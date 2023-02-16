Shoreline communities building boom continues

The building boom in Port Elgin and Southampton continued to reach new heights in 2022.

Building permits in Saugeen Shores reached $129,145,060 last year. That’s the second highest year for building in the shoreline municipality’s history, eclipsed only by 2021’s $154,000,000 total.

House starts slowed last year to 111, from 2021’s 207 new homes, but continued growth in the industrial and commercial sectors, buoyed last year’s building permit numbers.

The two shoreline communities are home to thousands of Bruce Power workers and contractors working on the massive nuclear plant’s 13 year, $13-billion refurbishment project.