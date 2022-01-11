Shorelines conditions statement issued for Lake Erie shoreline area
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a shorelines conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline area due to high winds.
ERCA issued the statement for the shoreline including south Pelee Island Tuesday afternoon as wind speeds have been predicted to increase to reach sustained speeds of higher than 40 km/h and gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.
The winds are forecasted to last overnight and dissipate by Wednesday afternoon.
ERCA says lake levels still remain elevated compared to long term averages.
While the combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA’s Flood Watch thresholds, there is some risk of flood and accelerated nearshore erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island due to increase wave activity.
The conditions are expected to clear by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is happening as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant wind and rain events.
