Shoresy brings millions to Sudbury-area economy, Season 2 in the works

Shoresy, the spinoff from the popular TV series Letterkenny, is getting a second season.

Like Letterkenny, Shoresy is about hockey and is also filmed in Sudbury.

The city said so far production of the show has contributed $4.8 million to the regional economy and officials said they are excited Season 2 will also be shot in the city.

"It's going to highlight our community, as it is a love letter to Sudbury and a lot of our local establishments will be showcased for the backdrops for the production," said Lara Fielding, the manager of tourism and culture for the City of Greater Sudbury.

"Anything from the Coulson to the Caruso Club to our community arena. You know just having Sudbury as the backdrop is greater for our community."

Production of the second season of Shoresy is set to begin this spring.

The show is available on Crave, which is owned by Bell Media, which also owns CTV News.