Short changed: PSWs claim unpaid wages from LTC home
A group of personal support workers in Essex claim there’s money missing from their recent pay cheques.
“We are getting paid we have staff that are missing say vacation days, sick time, pandemic pay,” says Dorothy Metcalfe, president of CUPE local 1370 which represents PSW’s at Iler Lodge.
She says about six to 12 workers have received unpaid salaries dating back to June 15.
“We all work extremely hard and we have throughout this pandemic. it’s been a rough go for us and we deserve everything,” says Metcalfe.
Workers held a rally Wednesday afternoon during their lunch break, and Metcalfe says more are planned, should the affected employees not receive their full pay.
“I don’t care if it’s two hours that’s missing off our pay we absolutely deserve it,” she says.
Iler Lodge is owned by Revera Corporation.
The company tells CTV Windsor several issues were resolved last week and management is in the process of resolving the remaining issues.
