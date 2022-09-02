Short staffing leading to physician burnout, Sault doctor warns

With a dwindling pool of doctors and nurses to draw from, burnout is becoming a problem for staff in health care settings.

As some doctors move away or retire, one physician in Sault Ste. Marie says those who stay in the field are left to shoulder more of the burden.

Dr. Jonathan DellaVedova, chief of Pediatric and Neonatal Services at Sault Area Hospital, said the city is short-staffed in just about every medical specialty, with obstetrics at a crisis level.

DellaVedova, who at the time of this article had just come off a 72-hour on-call shift, said there aren’t enough doctors to go around.

“We do expect to work long hours when we go into medical school, that’s part of the job, we understand that,” he said.

“But we are absolutely short-staffed in medicine, just like our nursing colleagues. We have vacancies in just about any specialty you can name. And there are fewer physicians taking care of more patients that are getting older and getting sicker.”

Dawn Armstrong, vice-president of the Ontario Nurses’ Association, said the membership is also dealing with long hours and the resulting burnout.

“Some nurses are working 16, 18, 24 hours, because there is no relief,” said Armstrong.

“Nurses are dedicated to their patients as well as to our college standards, and we would never leave our patients or residents or clients in need.”

Armstrong said workplace violence is another factor contributing to burnout among nurses, and that more mental health support is needed for them.

Armstrong and DellaVedova agree the current health care system is not sustainable and that more doctors and nurses are urgently needed.