Short supply: Maritimers struggling to find medication as shortages persists

Like other Maritimers, Blain Henshaw has spent the last week searching for medicine at nearby drugstores. He says the hunt hasn’t been easy.

Henshaw didn’t find what he had been looking for until visiting his seventh store.

“It’s been hard. It’s been probably a week and we’ve been sick a little over a week and every drug store that you go into there’s nothing on the shelves,” he said.

Henshaw is not alone.

Pharmacies are experiencing a run on most adult medications.

The shelves at Halifax's Boyd’s Pharmasave are normally fully stocked, but selection has recently been running thin.

“There hasn’t been any one particular category that we’ve noticed some shortages. It’s been sprinkled throughout the different types of medication,” said Greg Rishard, pharmacist and owner of Boyd’s Pharmasave.

A national supply chain issue is being blamed for the shortages, which was first seen with children’s medicine.

“Antibiotics to hormones to medications used to treat mental illness. There’s lots of different types of shortages,” said Rishard.

While shortages can be common certain times of the year, pharmacies are noticing more of this recently - causing pharmacists to find alternative solutions.

“If it’s a prescription product we can converse with the physician or nurse practitioner and find solutions on other medications that are appropriate,” said Rishard.

While Boyd’s Pharmasave is limiting the purchases of pediatric medication per family, this does not apply to adult medication.

However, that is subject to change in coming months if shortages continue.