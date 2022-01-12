Short-term rentals banned in municipality bordering Riding Mountain National Park

Finding alternative accommodation near Riding Mountain National Park is going to be a little bit harder starting today.

The RM of Harrison Park, which borders the national site, has voted to ban all short-term rentals (STR) like Airbnbs in residential areas.

During a council meeting on December 15, 2021, councillors voted three-to-one in favour of beginning enforcement action on STRs that are not permitted under the municipality’s bylaws.

“The result was to ban them,” said RM of Harrison Park Coun. Craig Atkinson. “For now we’ve said no to short-term rentals in residential areas as they are a business.”

Atkinson told CTV News prior to the council meeting he was concerned over safety issues brought on by STRs and their disruptive nature in the community.

The municipality was also considering placing restrictions on STRs, like having someone on site who owns or runs the unit during the rental period.

The discussion is set to return to council Wednesday to decide on possible fines and potential actions against non-compliant hosts.

“We’re well aware of all the ones that were here so it’s relatively easy to know where they are and we’d like to think people will follow our bylaws as they expect everybody else do with different bylaws,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson did say property owners have the right to plead their case to council on an individual basis if they want an exception.