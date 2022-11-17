Short-term rentals in N.S. will be required to register starting next year

People who own a short-term rental in Nova Scotia will soon be required to register their rentals each year.

The Nova Scotia government said in a news release Wednesday that all short-term rentals, including those within people's homes, must register annually with the Tourist Accommodations Registry and include their registration number in their online booking platform listings.

All short-term rentals must be registered by April 1, 2023.

“These changes will help ensure we have a clear understanding of short-term rentals in the province and give municipalities access to the information they need to enforce land-use bylaws,” said Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Pat Dunn, in the release.

“This is another tool to help us balance demand for tourism accommodations with the need for more housing across the province.”

With short-term rentals required to register, the province says it will provide better information and help municipalities improve bylaw enforcements.

This new reporting requirement will also mean municipalities will not need to establish their own registration systems.

There are also requirements in the new regulations for short-term rental marketing platforms, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

"They will need to ensure only operators with a valid registration number are selling short-term rentals through their platforms, and they will be required to share information covered under the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act with the province to support enforcement," said the government.

Short-term rentals in Nova Scotia are defined as roofed tourist accommodations provided for 28 days or less, including traditional accommodations, like hotels, motels, inns and B&Bs.