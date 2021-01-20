There could be a slight change of plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Windsor-Essex due to shortage concerns.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit said some vaccinations are being delayed, but the situation is being monitored closely.

CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette said there is just one retirement home that has not received the first dose of the vaccine yet, out of 25 in the region. All 19 long-term care homes have received the first dose.

“Until our next shipment of Moderna comes in, we are really monitoring the vaccine supply carefully to ensure that we can start our second doses on time, which is 28 days from the first dose,” said Marentette.

The second doses of Moderna are expected to start in Windsor-Essex on Jan. 28.

"Due to outbreaks, we've had to kind of stagger the time when we can give people their vaccine based on their recovery from COVID," she said. “So we do have one home that has not had a first visit yet, we do hope to visit them tomorrow.”

She said there are still more homes that need first doses for some residents, who were unable to get the shot when WECHU made the first-round visits.

The next vaccine shipment is due at the beginning of February.

There’s also a provincial delay in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Windsor Regional Hospital is spearheading the rollout to healthcare workers. Marentette said there might need to be changes to the vaccination rollout for that group as well

"So pending a steady, reliable shipment of both Pfizer, Moderna, whatever vaccine is available to Canada, you know, we're making changes and doing the best we can," said Marentette.