Shortage of cold and flu medications at eastern Ontario pharmacies

First, it was children’s medicine, now adults are facing major shortages of cold and flu medicines.

At Amherstview Drugs in Amherstview, Ont., there are empty shelves and sections.

"It’s been challenging because we’ve been trying to order from our regular suppliers and there's nothing. I haven’t seen this before, to be honest,” owner Michael Labib says.

Labib says everything from Tylenol to Advil, Benadryl and DayQuil are hard to get, especially in liquid form.

Labib, who operates four pharmacies throughout Ontario, says the shortage is province-wide and can be felt in each of his stores.

"In our pharmacies, here we have four suppliers, two big ones and two others, and again there's nothing. Even in the smaller ones," he explains.

Jen Belcher, vice-president of the Ontario Pharmacist Association, says the shortage is because COVID, RSV and the flu have all been circulating at the same time, and driving up demand for medication.

"It’s that sustained and ongoing demand that continues to put pressure on all of the products within the class, because we haven’t been able to catch up at any point in time throughout 2022," she explains.

Some pharmacies are limiting the amount of cough and cold products customers can buy. Labib says he hasn’t made that change yet, but says when people are told there's a shortage of medications they’ve adjusted their purchase.

Belcher says the shortage will likely last for a number of weeks.

"If demand does start to wane as we enter the spring as our respiratory season slows down, which is the hope, that will hopefully be rectified. But it’s really hard to predict when it’s more demand-based.”

Labib says to talk to a pharmacist to determine what other medicine options are available.

"You really need to tailor it properly," he says. "So do not just take whatever is available; talk to your pharmacist or doctor and they’re here to help."