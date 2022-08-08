Shortage of student housing in Timmins prompts Northern College to ask for help

As colleges and universities prepare to welcome students in September, the pressure is on when it comes to the housing supply.

In Timmins, Northern College officials are reaching out to the community for help.

Many foreign students at Northern College are from India and living alone in residence is not how they want to live.

“They want community based living. Residence is temporary as they find accommodations that are more communal," said Audrey Penner, president of Northern College.

"There’s a lot of pressure around this issue and it’s very much on the minds of all of us in the college system to assure that students not only come and get an education but really have a high quality experience in doing so."

Penner said the Timmins campus residence at this point is only two-thirds occupied, but foreign students usually see that option as an interim measure.

“They’re going out and trying to find rooms or apartments in the community and sometimes they get too many in these apartments and it’s really against fire regulations so they’re having difficulty finding a place," said John Curley, councillor.

The college hopes to connect with landlords or homeowners who want to provide space or rental units.

"If they want to email housing@northern.on.ca that’s one of the things our staff is looking for, to make contact and say how can work together,” Curley said.

Nipissing University and Canadore College are in a similar situation, except their need for housing is more for domestic students.

“We sent out communications to landlords who are registered with the Near North Landlords Association to remind them of the services that are available," said Casey Phillips, assistant vice-president at Nipissing University.

"We’re also holding educational awareness sessions for individuals who maybe never rented in the past."

Curley added that some housing projects are in the works in Timmins, but said it's too early to reveal any details.