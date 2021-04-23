Shot fired at B.C. family's home; police say suspect has 'no connection' to victims

A suspect arrested after someone opened fire on a family's home in Abbotsford, B.C., this week has "no connection" to the victims, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a report of gunfire on Esquimalt Terrace on Thursday night, and found evidence that a single shot had been fired at a home.

"A family, including teenagers, were inside the home at the time of the shooting," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release. "Fortunately no one was injured."

Authorities said officers found a shooting suspect a short distance from the scene, and a police dog unit managed to track a shotgun nearby.

One day after the arrest, Abbotsford police said they have yet to determine a possible motive.

"There is no connection between the suspect and this family. The family is not known to police and this incident is not believed to be gang-related," the department said.

The suspect is a 20-year-old Abbotsford man who is known to police and prohibited from possessing firearms. He's facing charges including discharging a firearm, breaking and entering and breaching court conditions, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who was near the 32600 block of Esquimalt Terrace at around 10 p.m. Thursday, or has surveillance video or dash cam recordings from the area, to contact law enforcement.