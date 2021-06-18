Shot fired during suspected road rage incident in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a shot was fired from one vehicle at another Thursday night in a suspected bout of road rage.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a gunshot rang out near the intersection of 52nd Street and Rundlehorn Drive N.E. A shell casing was located on scene.

No injuries have been reported and the shooter has not been apprehended.

As of Friday morning, police have not released a suspect vehicle description but confirm an investigation is underway into the suspected road rage incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.