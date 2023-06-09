iHeartRadio

Shot fired in Centretown


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating an evening shooting in Centretown.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Somerset Street West and Lyon Street at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one shell casing was recovered at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

