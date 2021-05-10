Shotgun and ammo found after Owen Sound death threat investigation

A 12 gauge shotgun and several rounds of ammunition were found by police Friday during the arrest of a 55-year-old Owen Sound man.

Police were investigating the man for making death threats when they learned he had a shotgun in his possession that he was not allowed to have.

Police searched his apartment and also found several rounds of ammunition.

The man is facing six charges, including Uttering Threats, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.