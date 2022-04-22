Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged

Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.

Police executed search warrants at multiple suites in the Saddleback neighbourhood on April 12 and seized:

A shotgun;

Two kilograms of cocaine;

One pound of psilocybin mushrooms;

Fifteen cartons of contraband cigarettes;

Nearly $30,000 in cash; and

Nunchucks and brass knuckles.

Mark Mallo, 40, is facing several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Alexander Garneau, 38, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.