Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
Police executed search warrants at multiple suites in the Saddleback neighbourhood on April 12 and seized:
- A shotgun;
- Two kilograms of cocaine;
- One pound of psilocybin mushrooms;
- Fifteen cartons of contraband cigarettes;
- Nearly $30,000 in cash; and
- Nunchucks and brass knuckles.
Mark Mallo, 40, is facing several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Alexander Garneau, 38, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
-
Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to knowResidents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others about his experience after being mailed $2,500 billAn Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have past since their last shot.
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman died: policeThe person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown imageAn internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns.
-
Man charged with uttering death threats, trespassing: Halifax policeA man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried breaking into homes and vehicles in Halifax’s north end.
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trialThe jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliationHudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industryThe province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.