Shotgun, drugs seized by police during high-risk traffic stop

Three Winnipeg men face drug and weapons charges after police conducted a "high-risk traffic stop" in Fort Garry Saturday.

Winnipeg Police say they first got the call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, when they responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Ashburn Street.

Investigators believe the suspects were driving eastbound on Portage Avenue when one of the occupants pointed a shotgun at three victims in a passing car. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Just after midnight, officers spotted the suspect vehicle with three occupants driving near Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue. Police followed for a short time, then pulled the car over. All three men were arrested without incident.

An Ithaca Model 37 16-gauge pump action shotgun was recovered from the vehicle. Officers also seized some powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and tablets believed to be ecstasy. The drugs were individually packaged. Investigators believe they were intended for sale.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Three men, aged 21, 22, and 23 years old face numerous charges, including pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm. All charges have yet to be proven in court.