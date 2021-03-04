A shotgun was among other prohibited items seized by members of the London Police Services Guns and Drugs Section during a raid Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100-block of Andover Drive.
Officers also search a vehicle as part of the warrant.
Police seized the following items:
- A loaded pump-action shotgun
- 13 rounds of shotgun ammunition
- 2 rounds of .410 caliber ammunition
- $105 in cash
- Switchblade knife
A London man has been charged with several offences including possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.