Shotguns, chainsaws and crossbow stolen in Chatham-Kent break-in
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the theft of shotguns, chainsaws, a truck and a crossbow from a residence.
Officers responded to a break and enter that had occurred at an address on Tenth Line on Wednesday afternoon, just after 2p.m.
Sometime since 12 p.m. the same day, police say unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole several items including a three chainsaws, a high powered crossbow and three antique shotguns.
The suspect(s) also stole the victims 2022 Ford F-150. Through investigation, the vehicle was located a short distance away unoccupied.
The stolen items were still outstanding and are valued at approximately $13,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Const. Will Sharrow at willsh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #84996. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
