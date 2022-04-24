Shots fired at North Vancouver home 'known to police'

After a home in North Vancouver was shot at in the early hours of Sunday morning, Mounties say no one appears to have been injured – but they are trying to figure out a motive and the intended target.

At around 3 a.m., officers with the North Vancouver RCMP received multiple reports that shots had been fired near Ridgeway Avenue and 11th Street East.

"The targeted residence is known to police and has been the subject of numerous reports related to drugs, violence and other offences in recent months," says a statement from spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries.

"North Vancouver officers are working closely with our policing partners to determine who may have been responsible for this shooting, what the motive might have been, and what, if any, connection there is to other shootings in the Lower Mainland."

Witnesses reported seeing two people flee in a newer model Toyota Rav 4, which police say was last seen driving south on Moody Avenue. Anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area is asked to contact police.

So far, police say there is no evidence anyone was shot or injured and no indication that the incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

However, DeVries said gun violence is something the North Vancouver RCMP is committed to addressing, regardless of the underlying motivation.

"We stand united with our partners across all our communities to stand up against these reckless acts that endanger our neighbourhoods," he wrote.

"We will continue to do everything we can to disrupt perpetrators of gun violence before they have a chance to act, and to relentlessly pursue those responsible to ensure they are held to account."

Witnesses or those with information are asked to call 604-985-1311. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.