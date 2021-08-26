Shots fired at northeast home, police investigating
CTV News Calgary Video Journalist
Stephanie Thomas
Police are on scene at a home in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge after gunshots rang out early Thursday morning.
At around 4:00 a.m. someone in the 300 black of Pinewind Road N.E. reported the sound of shots fired.
Calgary Police Service officials say there have been no reports of injuries or no indication that it was a targeted incident.
The number of potential suspects is unknown and officials say there is no further danger to the public.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
