Shots fired at northern Alta. home, RCMP searching for gunman
Mounties are looking for a man they say fired a gun at a home in Grande Prairie, Alta., earlier this month.
Police said, around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, they received a report of shots fired at a home near the Patterson Place neighbourhood.
A man who was unknown to the residents showed up at the home and asked to speak to a man who was inside.
When the victim approached the door the man reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at the home after the victim had closed the door.
According to RCMP, the gunman fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.
He is described as having:
- A medium build
- Black/brown hair
- Dark complexion
- Tattoo located on his face, near an eyebrow
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, brown ball cap, and light coloured collared shirt.
Mounties believe this was a targeted act.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
If you have any information that would help police identify the gunman you are asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases, two new community outbreaks declared in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.