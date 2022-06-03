Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.

Officers responded to the weapons call in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive around 11:37 p.m.

Police say members from the OPP Canine Unit and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended the scene and confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region OPP Identification Services are actively investigating.

Police say investigators believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Essex County OPP are asking anyone in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with the investigation.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.