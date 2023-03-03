Shots fired at STO bus in Gatineau's Mont-Bleu sector

No one was hurt when gunshots were fired at an STO bus in Gatineau.

Police responded to a call from the STO workshop about damage observed on a bus that was ending its service around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver told officers he heard "loud noises" while he was travelling in the area of boulevards du Mont-Bleu and de la Cite-des-Jeunes in the Mont-Bleu sector.

The driver stopped his bus to carry out an inspection, but did not notice anything. When the driver returned to the garage, he noticed the bus was damaged.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the shooting.

Police say officers determined the damage was caused by projectiles from a firearm. An investigation is underway in the area where the shots were fired.