Shots fired at STO bus in Gatineau's Mont-Bleu sector
No one was hurt when gunshots were fired at an STO bus in Gatineau.
Police responded to a call from the STO workshop about damage observed on a bus that was ending its service around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police say the driver told officers he heard "loud noises" while he was travelling in the area of boulevards du Mont-Bleu and de la Cite-des-Jeunes in the Mont-Bleu sector.
The driver stopped his bus to carry out an inspection, but did not notice anything. When the driver returned to the garage, he noticed the bus was damaged.
There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the shooting.
Police say officers determined the damage was caused by projectiles from a firearm. An investigation is underway in the area where the shots were fired.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.