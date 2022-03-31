Shots fired at vehicle in Brooks, Alta., 1 suspect facing charges, 1 wanted
One person is facing charges and RCMP are searching for a second suspect after shots were fired from one vehicle at another over the weekend.
Police were called about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday about two vehicles driving at excessive speeds in Brooks, roughly 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
One of the vehicles, a grey Volkswagen Passat, was located parked in a residential area on the east side of Brooks and when officers spoke to the driver, he said he was fleeing from another vehicle and was being shot at.
Officers found bullet holes in his vehicle.
An investigation showed the driver and a friend had been involved in a fight earlier in the evening at a business in the 100 block of First Street W., in Brooks.
When they left, the driver said a black SUV followed and several shots were fired at them before the vehicle sped off.
One suspect was identified and charges are pending. Police are searching for a second suspect.
No description was provided by police.
RCMP say the shooting was not random and there is no risk to the general public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
