Shots fired in Bankview Wednesday afternoon

Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired late Wednesday afternoon in Bankview.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m., in the 1600 block of 25 Avenue S.W., police said.

Police believe two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving, creating a very large scene.

No injuries were reported. EMS confirmed that they haven't transported anyone to hospital.

There are shell casings throughout the area.

Police are still on scene, checking to see if any property was damaged by the gunshots.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story…