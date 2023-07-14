Shots fired in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

A 17-year-old is facing charges following an evening shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa police say officers responded to reports of shots fired on Bank Street, near Nepean Street, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Police on scene have recovered a firearm and made an arrest in relation to this incident," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter Thursday evening.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.

On Friday, police announced a young offender is facing "numerous" firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking charges. The youth will not be named per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit continues to investigate.

There are no reports of any injuries.