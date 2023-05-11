Shots fired in Ottawa's south end

There are no reports of injuries following a shooting in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police officers responded to a call for shots fired on Pinson Private, off Uplands Drive, at approximately 10 p.m. on May 8.

Police say officers located shell casings at the scene.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have information about the shooting, as well as security footage. You can contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.