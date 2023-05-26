Shots fired in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa police are investigating after shots rang out in the city's south end late Thursday night.

Police said they were called around 11 p.m. for reports of people hearing gunshots in the Cahill Drive area, near Bank Street and Albion Road.

Newstalk 580 CFRA's Eric Fawx was walking home from a restaurant with his wife just after 11 p.m. when two cars sped by them.

"We saw two small white or silver sedans speed past us at way over the speed limit, and one after the other," he said. "Then we heard the four gunshots, literally around the corner from where we were standing."

One of the two cars sped back in the opposite direction, he said.

They called 911 on the spot and several cruisers arrived within minutes. The other car was stopped in a nearby cul-de-sac.

Fawx said police told him they found shell casings at the scene.

"If we had left the restaurant five minutes earlier, we probably would have been right there when it happened," he said.

Officers at the scene confirmed a firearm was discharged, but no injuries or damage were reported.

