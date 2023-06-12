Shots fired in Ottawa's west end
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police are investigating a weekend shooting in Ottawa's west end.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 100 block of MacFarlane Road, off Merivale Road, at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.
Shell casings were found outside a home in the area.
Police say investigators believe the shooting occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222.
This was one of two reported shootings in Ottawa this weekend.
Four men were shot at an establishment on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in MayCalgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Trump travels to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents caseDonald Trump was travelling to Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling adsIf you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against OttawaThe chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.
-
One dead, another injured in Aurora, Ont. shooting: policeA double shooting in Aurora, Ont. Monday has left one person dead and another injured.
-
Barrie to evaluate road conditions using high-tech sensors to prioritize necessary repairsRoad conditions across the City of Barrie will be assessed this summer for defects, including potholes, bumps and cracking.
-
An homage to the Group of Seven by Huntsville artistsA group of seven artists is honouring Canada’s iconic Group of Seven in a truly Canadian fashion.
-
More bus shelters shattered in LondonThis time, three of them on Hamilton Road between Crimson Crescent and Clarke Road. There have been over a dozen instances of shelters being destroyed since January.
-
'They changed the route': Fatal accident leads to $7M in lawsuits against organizers of RetroFest, driver, police and municipalityTwo Windsor lawyers have launched civil action as a result of a double-fatal accident during a classic car cruise last summer.