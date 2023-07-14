Shots-fired incident investigated on Ypres Boulevard
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.
Officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 3000 block of Ypres Boulevard on Wednesday around 2:40 a.m.
According to witnesses, an older model silver Dodge Caravan (approx. model year 2000-01) stopped in a parking lot in the area, and the front passenger fired two shots from the vehicle. The vehicle then sped off through the parking lot and turned southbound on Ken Gerard Court.
Police say no physical injuries or damage to property was reported as a result of the incident. However, two 9mm shell casings were located at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
