Shots fired into Surrey home, police say

Shots were fired into a Surrey home early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP were called to a residence on 68 Avenue near 123 Street in the Newton area around 4:30 a.m.

"Responding officers attended and found shots fired into a residence and confirmed there were no injuries," a statement from the detachment says.

Photos from the scene show multiple bullet holes in the front of the home, which is behind police tape. A number of evidence markers have been placed on the ground.

Officers are knocking on doors and trying to speak with witnesses in the area.

"The investigation is still in its early stages," the statement from Mounties says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.\