Shots fired, man stabbed near busy Metro Vancouver shopping centre

Another brazen act of gun violence is under investigation in the Lower Mainland.

On Monday, Mounties confirmed they were called to investigate a shooting that happened near Coquitlam Town Centre at about 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they didn't find any victims. But not long after, a man arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds and Mounties say that incident is connected to the shooting.

At the scene, a bullet hole could be seen in a water tank at a garden centre outside one of the mall's stores.

Police say it's unknown at this time if this latest act of gun violence is tied to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2021-10850.