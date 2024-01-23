Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police

Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

Audio of the shots could be heard on the live feed from the Emergency Advisory Committee meeting around 10:25 a.m.

The meeting was immediately put into recess.

"We were in the middle of an emergency management meeting and heard a few bangs, thought maybe it was setting up an event or something going on in the city room," Coun. Jo-Anne Wright told CTV News Edmonton. "And then [I] heard another series of bangs, I looked over to the city staff, and I said, 'Should we be worried?' And just shortly right after that, security said 'There's a shooter,' and locked the doors."

Wright says everyone was asked to move to the back of the room, and when it was safe they were escorted out of the building.

Wright says one of her staffers told her the person who was arrested was dressed like a security guard.

"I understand it was a blue shirt and black pants like the security guards do wear."

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says officers are investigating a weapons complaint

"One person has been arrested and police are doing a sweep of city hall. Roadways around city hall have been closed and citizens are asked to avoid the area," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout confirmed, adding no injuries have been reported.

An officer confirmed the sweep of the building had concluded shortly after 2 p.m.

The building remains closed, and the rest of the meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed.

EPS will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. with updates on the incident. CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live online.