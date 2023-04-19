Shots fired near downtown Calgary parkade

Calgary police are investigating after they found evidence of shots being fired near a downtown parkade.

Officials told CTV News they received reports of a shooting in the area of 12 Avenue and Fourth Street S.W. at 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say shots were fired and have blocked off the scene.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police released a statement saying they have recovered a vehicle related to the shooting.

Following the report of shots fired, investigators held the scene for a number of hours, and located stray bullets, including one that struck a nearby building.

After reviewing CCTV footage, they tracked the movement of the offender and victim vehicles. Early Wednesday afternoon, police say they located a vehicle of interest that was on a tow truck near the 100 block of 16 Avenue N.W. Police seized the vehicle for further investigation and are trying to identify a second involved vehicle.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

"This is yet another example of brazen violence that put our entire community at risk," said Staff Sgt. Mike Sushelnitsky of the organized crime response unit. "We have dedicated a number of resources from across the Service to hold those responsible accountable, as well as to suppress further incidents of violence."

There is no information on any suspects.