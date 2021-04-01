Shots fired on Burnaby-Coquitlam border: 1 man had pepper spray, the other had a gun, witness says

Mounties are investigating a shooting on the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Shots rang out at around 5:30 p.m. on Clarke Road and Smith Avenue, the Coquitlam RCMP says.

A witness told CTV News it appeared two men had been arguing at a condo tower.

One pulled put pepper spray. The other pulled out a gun.

The RCMP says one man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not provided any further details so far, other than to say they do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses and those with video are asked to contact police.