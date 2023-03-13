Shots fired on residential street near Maple Ridge high school

A large RCMP presence remains in central Maple Ridge where shots were fired around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbours say they heard between five and eight loud pops before police flooded into the 21700-block of Mountainview Crescent.

Working in heavy rain in the dark, Mounties set up a pair of forensics tents—with one located on the north sidewalk and another in the driveway of a home on the south side of the street.

RCMP say one house was targeted and hit with gunfire.

Five evidence stickers appear to mark bullet holes in the front of the single storey green house. Another bullet hole is visible in the front windshield of a car in the driveway.

Police say people were home at the time of the shooting but there are no reported injuries.

A number of different investigators could be seen coming and going from the house on Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the people in the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating with police.

The home is located just down the street from Maple Ridge Secondary School, where the body of 55-year-old Surinderjit Singh was found in a parking lot on the evening of Friday, March 3.

Homicide investigators have said they do not believe Singh's death is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and are appealing for witnesses who can help them piece together what Singh was up to that day.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the investigation into Sunday night’s shooting is in the early stages but, at this point, they have no reason to believe it is linked to Singh’s death.