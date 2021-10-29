Shots fired outside McNabb Recreation Centre, Ottawa mayor says

Ottawa police are looking into the possibility gunshots may have caused damage to the McNabb Recreation Centre in the Centretown neighbourhood.

In a statement on Twitter just before 9 p.m. Friday, Mayor Jim Watson said there were no injuries after shots were fired outside the building on Percy Street.

"I was troubled to learn that shots were fired this evening outside the McNabb vaccination clinic," said Watson.

"We’re lucky there were no injuries - but I’m thinking about our staff members who were present and playing a key role vaccinating our residents."

Watson later issued a second tweet, describing the location as a "vaccine supply distribution centre."

A COVID-19 testing centre is operating at the McNabb Recreation Centre on Percy Street. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

In a release early Saturday morning, police said an employee had noticed damage to the building, and the investigation was continuing.

Coun. Catherine McKenney tweeted on Saturday that police said property damage to an external door could have been caused by a firearm.

McKenney added officers will be located near the centre and vaccination centres this weekend as a precaution following the reported shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.

