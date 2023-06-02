iHeartRadio

Shots fired overnight in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

There are no reports of injuries after an overnight shooting in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police received a call at approximately 4:30 a.m., reporting shots fired in the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue, near the Carlington Recreation Centre.

Police say shell casings were found at the scene.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.

