Shots fired report uncovers car chase, vehicle fire in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey Mounties say their investigation into reports of shots being fired Sunday night revealed a car chase and vehicle fire.

Police said they were called at about 8:30 p.m. to 151 Street near 68 Avenue for a report that shots were fired in the area. It doesn't appear anyone was injured, police said.

Investigators discovered one vehicle, a silver SUV, was chasing a newer-model black sedan.

"It is currently suspected that shots originated from the occupants of the black sedan," Mounties said in a news release.

Not long after receiving the first report, Surrey Mounties were called about a car fire on 83rd Avenue near 171 Street. Police said the vehicle on fire was a silver SUV and believed to be the one connected to the earlier reports of a shooting.

"Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages," Surrey RCMP said.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area of 68 Avenue between 152 and 151 streets is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.