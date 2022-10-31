Shots fired, vehicle crashes into planter during downtown drive-by shooting

Calgary Police Service members are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in the downtown core.

Officials confirm the shooting took place at around 2:30 a.m. A vehicle drove onto the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue S.W. and crashed into a planter before taking off.

A block of Fifth Avenue S.W., between Fourth and Fifth Streets, was closed for several hours as officers searched for evidence including shell casings.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting and police have not released a suspect vehicle description.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.