Shots reportedly fired at vehicles in Bedford

Halifax police are investigating reports of multiple gunshots in Bedford, N.S., Monday night.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to several gunshots that were heard in the Ahmadi Crescent area around 11 p.m.

Police say evidence suggests a firearm was used in the incident and several vehicles at one address were damaged.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

