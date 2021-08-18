Should B.C. require COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff and bring back mandatory masks?

A move Washington State is taking is leaving many to wonder if it should be done north of the border too.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that all employees working in Grades K-12, as well as most working in child care, early learning and higher education, will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement applies to teachers, school staff, coaches and bus drivers, in public, private and charter schools. Employees have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated “as a condition of employment.”

“I welcome the announcement and I really hope B.C. follows suit,” said Dr. Anna Wolak, a Vancouver family physician.

“I’m begging the powers that be in the government to put in these mandates for these children just to protect them so we can have a safe September opening.”

The province has yet to announce the specifics of its back-to-school plan, but told CTV News Vancouver in a statement that it is going to have more information in the coming days.

“As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we will base our safety plans on the most current information on the virus and the rollout of the provincial vaccination campaign,” said a Ministry of Education spokesperson in an emailed statement.

“Since day one, the safety of students and staff in our schools has been our highest priority, and that will continue this school year.”

“They talk about the reassurances that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Wolak. “(While) we are using that term to try and encourage everyone to get vaccinated – and everyone who can should get vaccinated – it kind of ignores the fact that there are these little ones who cannot get vaccinated.”

CTV News spoke with two students going into Grade 10 in September who said they’d also like to see the mandates now in place in Washington State implemented in B.C.

“It makes sense with the COVID numbers rising,” said Rylie Novak. “I think we should bring some of that stuff back. I do think everyone should just be taking the right precautions, just trying to keep everyone else safe.”

Cassie Moore agreed with that.

“Just taking precautions so it doesn’t get worse, I think that makes sense,” Moore said.

Experts warn the Delta variant is much more transmissible. Wolak said that changes the goal compared to what the province announced in June.

“The number that we were looking at – of 70 per cent vaccinated for herd immunity – that’s gone up,” she said. “It should be closer to 85 or 90 per cent fully vaccinated.”

Wolak added that B.C. probably won’t reach that level until children under 12 are approved for the vaccine and vaccinated themselves.

“The news that’s coming out of the U.S. about mask mandates being reintroduced and masking and vaccinations, they’re all very welcome because we’re hoping that we can see the example that’s being set,” she said.

“If we can be proactive and introduce them before school starts, because we start later than the U.S. does, then hopefully we have a more normal school year and one that is less disrupted.”

The B.C. Teachers Federation tweeted that it wants to see more than vaccines to ensure the schools are safe.

“We need masks, ventilation, and distancing,” the union wrote Wednesday afternoon.

“Mask mandates and other non-pharmaceutical interventions, or NPIs, are really important for the upcoming school year so we can have a safe September,” said Wolak, adding that ventilation needs to continue to be upgraded in schools.

According to the province, that work is being done. In the emailed statement, the ministry outlined that annual maintenance programs have been increased by 20 per cent. The ministry is investing $77.5 million for HVAC system upgrades or replacements.

There has also been federal funding used for upgrades on air ventilators or filters, and the province is giving an additional “$14.4 million in the coming year, which can be used by districts to improve air quality in schools.”