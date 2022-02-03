Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go out

On Thursday, the province began emailing and texting fully vaccinated 12- to 17-year-old British Columbians to let them know they are now eligible for boosters six months after their second shot, and that invitations to book appointments would be sent out soon.

University of British Columbia immunologist Dr. Kelly McNagny believes they should jump at the chance for a third vaccine.

“My personal opinion is you definitely should get boosted if you’re a teenager. It’s a great opportunity to make sure you’re not going to get very sick, and you’re not going to spread disease,” said McNagny.

But right now, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is only officially recommending boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds who are considered high risk.

“And for others it is in NACI’s opinion, more of an optional risk-benefit analysis that you do yourself,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a Tuesday news conference.

For healthy youth in that age group, the invitation will include information on the risks and benefits of boosters.

“And you will have the ability to make that decision and book yourself,” said Henry.

B.C. Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Srivinas Murthy says there is little downside to teens getting a third dose.

“The rates of things we are looking for in people who have gotten the vaccine, particularly young people – rates of heart swelling, people have heard about myocarditis — these are all very, very, very low rates,” said Murthy who pointed out the chance of myocarditis is higher from a COVID-19 infection then a COVID vaccine.

McNagny says there is a very high profile example of this.

“You can take a look at our Canadian soccer team to see that Alfonso Davies has myocarditis from a COVID infection. That’s much more common than a reaction from the vaccine,” he said.

While teens are not at high risk for serious disease, both doctors think they should get boosted.

“I think on the balance the risks and benefits leaves us saying that kids 12 to 17 should probably get that third dose, but it’s not an overwhelming balance compared to say an 80-year-old or a 12-year-old with co-morbidities,” said Murthy.

McNagny believes the risks of getting COVID greatly outweigh the risks from the booster.

“I’ve not seen a major risk in young people getting vaccinated,” he said.

His advice for 12- to 17-year-olds? “Do it! Please do it. I think it makes sense, it’s good for you.”

In North Vancouver, 17-year-old Argyle Secondary student Lily Vandercuip says she will get her booster as soon as she’s invited to book.

“It’s the best way to protect myself and others against COVID. And I’d rather not be stuck in this pandemic for another three years. I want to go to university next year and have that kind of post secondary experience I have looked forward to for most of my life,” she said.

Grade 9 student Jackson Spence says while COVID-19 may not pose a serious risk to his health, “I’m going get it (the booster) to keep other people protected,” he said, adding “I think it’s good to protect the high-risk people and other people that can’t get the shots.”