'Should be ashamed': RCMP respond to fights, intoxication at Campbell River carnival

Campbell River RCMP are expressing their disappointment after officers responded to 10 incidents at a recently opened carnival on Saturday.

The incidents included fights, public intoxication and one person getting sprayed with bear spray, according to RCMP.

"It's disheartening that fun events like carnivals have to be ruined by a few people who think it's an excellent place to demonstrate their drunken or drugged out prowess in fighting and flirting," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP on Monday.

"I spoke to several younger people the following day and instead of talking about the rides and treats and the fun they had, what they talked about was the fights and the smell of drugs and liquor."

Police say the first incident resulted in an arrest. Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a "large fight" in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Brandt Road.

Mounties say the fight started after an intoxicated 24-year-old man, who is known to police, was "bothering almost everyone in sight" near carnival grounds, resulting in the fight.

Police were alerted to the incident after a panic alarm was pressed. Mounties then arrested the 24-year-old man, who was also wanted on unrelated warrants.

RCMP say some of the other incidents included responding to reports of a 26-year-old woman who was "highly intoxicated" and screaming and waving her arms at passers by, and reports of an intoxicated 18-year-old man who was threatening to fight random visitors of the fair.

Police say the woman was supervised by an officer until a safe ride was arranged for her.

Meanwhile, the man who was challenging people to fights had been sprayed by bear spray before police arrived, according to RCMP. The man declined to say what had happened, police say.

"Quite frankly, adults who venture into an event targeted for the fun of young people and families and act as if common social decency doesn't apply to them should be ashamed of themselves and it is simply not acceptable," said Tyre.

"These individuals succeeded in turning positive childhood memories for some into a teaching point for kids' parents, to show their children how not to act," he said.