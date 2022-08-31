Should Compass Cards be connected to digital wallets? Hundreds sign petition to TransLink

TransLink says it's working to enable Compass Cards on digital wallets, but warns the process could still take years.

A petition circulating on Change.org has gathered hundreds of signatures, requesting that TransLink allow transit users to add their Compass Card to digital wallets.

The petition says if Compass Cards could be added to Apple's and Google's digital payment systems, users wouldn't have to carry their cards around with them.

"It will also be a great backup in case we lose/misplace our physical card," the petition, which had more than 350 signatures as of Wednesday morning, said.

But TransLink says it's something its already working towards, it just might take time.

"A challenge to doing this currently is that we need to upgrade our systems to make virtual Compass Cards compatible with Apple Wallets and Google Pay," TransLink said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"We are still working out the details, but we hope to upgrade our system and introduce virtual Compass Cards to Apple Wallets and Google Pay in the coming years."

Transit users can already tap their digital wallet if they have a credit card stored on it, but it does cost more. For example, a one-zone ticket is $3.10 with contactless payment, whereas it's just $2.50 when using stored value on a Compass Card.

"Making payments easier and more convenient for customers is something we’re always looking into, and we know from engaging with our customers that adding virtual Compass Cards to Apple Wallets and Google Pay is an important feature," TransLink's statement said.

No other Canadian cities have transit payment options available on Apple Wallet, but several American cities do.

Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., transit users can tap their devices to board.