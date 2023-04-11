Should London council move committee meetings to daytime hours like ‘big cities do’?

A political push has resumed at London, Ont. city hall to shift committee meetings currently held during evening hours to the daytime.

“It’s time that London follow other big cities in this province, in the country, and held its meetings during regular daytime hours,” Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told colleagues. “That’s what big cities do.”

A motion by Lewis asked that the Governance Working Group to prioritize a review of committee meeting times, shifting them to city hall’s regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) starting in January 2024.

A report would be sent to council later this year for a final decision.

Only three standing committees of council meet at 4 o’clock:

Planning and Environment Committee

Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee

Community and Protective Services Committee.

Last November, council meetings were moved to a 1 p.m. start time.

“The transition to daytime [council] meetings has been very smooth,” explained Lewis. “It’s been well received by members of our staff. It has not prohibited community members from attending.”

He referenced last week’s meeting, which had several stakeholder groups in the public gallery.

Attempts by past councils to move standing committee meetings to daytime hours have failed.

Among the concerns expressed, some councillors hold full-time jobs and earlier start times may impact the public’s ability to attend meetings.

“I am concerned about individuals in the city not necessarily being able to attend some meetings, but I do feel like that’s something we can discuss at the Governance Working Group,” Councillor David Ferreira told the committee.

Lewis’ motion to refer the issue to the Governance Working Group was unanimously supported.

Council will consider the referral on April 25.